Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 1:57 p.m., Tina McCartney, 52, of Woodland and Ivory McCartney, 19, of Woodland got into an altercation during which they subjected each other to unwanted physical contact on the 100-block of High Street, Bradford Township. Both were cited with harassment through District Court.
———
On Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:52 p.m., Jerry Lefort, 35, of Clearfield went into a residence on the 100-block of Susquehanna Avenue, Curwensville Borough, and unlawfully entered the residence and refused to leave once confronted by the owner. Police responded and took Lefort into custody. He is now being charged with felony trespassing.
———
On Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:31 p.m., a crash occurred as Shiela L. Spencer, 72, of Grampian was driving in Penn Township. Spencer attempted to cross Route 219 to turn onto Hepburnia Road. While crossing, she struck the side of a vehicle driven by Nathan B. Daisley, 20, of North Cambria. Daisley received a head injury and was transported to UPMC Altoona.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Police would like to warn residents of a mail/check scam going through the area. A concerned citizen reported that he received several checks that were mailed to his house in the amount of $3,500 each from Peoples Bank of Commerce and Copeland Sand and Gravel, Inc., telling the receiver of the checks to cash them. But in order to get the money, they have to disclose personal information. Lawrence Township confirmed through the bank that this is a closed account and reminds residents to not give out their personal information to agencies that they do not use.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a domestic dispute along Center Street. The incident was determined to not be criminal in nature and the parties were able to separate without further incident.
———
Police responded to the area of Irvin Park for game law violations in which persons were archery hunting. Residents are reminded that it is not legal to hunt in the Irvin Park area due to specific ordinances.
———
Police completed a welfare check on a woman along Park Avenue. A woman had fallen from bed, but it was determined that she did not need any further medical assistance upon EMS arrival.
———
Police were contacted concerning a civil dispute over a vehicle.
———
Police were contacted concerning a possible break-in in the area of Anderson Street. More patrols will be provided to the area.
———
Police received a complaint of possible tracks coming through the yard of a Thompson Street residence. The individual requested extra patrols to the area.
———
Police responded to a domestic dispute along Anderson Avenue. Nothing criminal was found to have taken place.
———
Police responded to a Windy Hill Road address for a reported open door. There did not appear to be any tampering of the door and police cleared without incident.
———
Police were contacted concerning missing keys, however, they did not fit the description of the keys being held at the office.
———
Police responded to an alarm at a business along Walnut Street. Upon police arrival, everything was found to be in order. It was discovered that an alarm had accidentally been pulled.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.