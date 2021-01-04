Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Dec. 31, 2020 at 7 p.m., a crash occurred on Fourth Avenue near Hillside Drive, Woodward Township. While driving, Joseph L. Ball, 21, of Madera took his attention off the roadway to send a text. While doing so, Bell lost control of his vehicle, which traveled off the roadway and struck multiple tombstones in a nearby cemetery. Ball was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
———
On Dec. 27, 2020 at 1:38 p.m., Travis Pollick, 42, of Clearfield was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia/equipment on the 400-block of East 10th Street, Clearfield Borough.
———
On Dec. 21, 2020, Richard Guthrie, 48, of Ramey Borough violated a protection from abuse order by moving back into a residence with a 32-year-old Ramey woman on Main Street, Ramey Borough.
Clearfield Borough
Police were called to Nichols Street for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arriving on scene, the man was leaving.
———
Police responded to East Market Street for a man that was to be trespassing. The man was no longer on scene when police arrived.
———
Police responded to Sheetz for a minor vehicle accident in which one vehicle had backed into another, causing minor damage.
———
Police assisted Clearfield EMS with a woman who had lacerations to her arm from glass breaking. She was transported to the hospital by EMS.
———
Police were called the hospital for a patient who was seeking treatment from an alleged assault. Police responded and found that the complaint was unfounded.
———
Police responded to Nichols Street for an altercation between two men. Police were able to handle the situation on scene.
———
Police are investigating a burglary along West First Avenue in which a window was broken, and unknown individuals gained access into the unoccupied residence.
———
Police responded to a business along North Front Street for an activated alarm. Police found the wind had blown open the front door. Nothing appeared to be disrupted inside.
———
Police were called to Daisy Street for what appeared to be an altercation. Police found that a vehicle had become stuck on the roadway and was receiving assistance in getting out.
———
Police responded to South Fourth Street for a disturbance where fireworks were allegedly being set off. Police arrived and located plumes of smoke, but were unable to find anyone.
———
Police were asked to check the welfare of a resident along North Second Street. Police made contact with her and found she was having issues with her phone.
Lawrence Township
On July 22, 2020, while conducting a welfare check at Red Roof Inn, officers came across Mandy L. Wisor, 36, who had warrants for her arrest. Subsequently, she was found to be in possessions of numerous articles of drug paraphernalia and drugs including marijuana, various pills and baggies of crystalized methamphetamine. Wisor was taken to the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of her warrants, and the evidence was collected by Lawrence Township Police and sent to the Erie Regional Laboratory for analysis. The lab report came back months later indicating that the drugs were in fact marijuana and methamphetamine.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
On Friday at 2:44 p.m., a crash occurred on Carson Hill Road, Brady Township when Ruby M. Hoover, 78, of Luthersburg lost control of her vehicle. Hoover exited the southern portion of the roadway and struck a mailbox. Upon impact, the mailbox continued to travel off the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle came to final rest facing northeast off the roadway. Hoover was transported by Brady Township EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois for unknown injuries.
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 30, 2020, at 9:07 a.m., a traffic stop occurred on Behringer Highway, Brady Township. During the traffic stop, a 41-year-old DuBois man was found to be driving under the influence. Two adult male passengers were also found to be in possession of controlled substances and related drug paraphernalia. This investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
Sometime between Dec. 24-29, 2020, an incident occurred on the 300-block of Market Street, Reade Township, Cambria County. Unknown suspect(s) removed miscellaneous change valued at $300 from a 91-year-old Fallentimber man’s residence.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:43 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash located on Spike Island Road, Rush Township, Centre County. The driver did not sustain any injuries.