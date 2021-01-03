State Police at Clearfield
PSP responded to a single vehicle crash on Jan. 3 at 6:59 a.m. on U.S. Route 322/Philipsburg Bigler Highway in Boggs Township. A 2020 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Torrey M. Overstreet, 39, of Amherst, N.Y., was traveling westbound when a deer ran onto the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. The vehicle suffered moderate damage and was able to be driven, but was towed because Overstreet suffered minor injuries and was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
On Jan. 1 at 1:11 a.m., PSP was dispatched to Dogwood Drive in Graham Township to a verbal altercation. After speaking with both parties, it was discovered that the verbal altercation became physical. Injuries reported by the 36-year-old male victim of Morridale were minor. A 21-year-old female of Morrisdale was cited for harassment at District Judge Jerome Nevling’s office.
On Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:38 p.m., a verbal domestic occurred at the 100-block of N. 6th Street in Grampian Borough. During the course of the incident, Robert Weber, 77, of Grampian, allegedly raised a kitchen knife which created the victim, Lance Weber, 46, of Clearfield, and Romello Weber, 22, of Clearfield, to be fearful of his life. Robert Weber was taken into custody and housed in Clearfield County Jail for the charges of simple assault and harassment.
On Dec. 23, 2020 at approximately 5 p.m. a man in a pickup truck arrived at Snappy’s convenience store, 331 State St., Curwensville Borough, stating he was there to inspect the fuel pumps. After about 30 minutes, the male was approached by staff and informed no one was scheduled to inspect the pumps. The male then fled the scene.
On Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:42 a.m. on the 11000-block of Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Pike Township, a physical altercation occurred at the Hanger bar which resulted in Travis Pollick, 42, of Clearfield being charged with simple assault, and Vincent Spencer, 43, of Woodland being charged with harassment physical contact. James Anderson, 50, of Clearfield was charged with harassment acts to annoy regarding the incident.
On Jan. 1 at 9:01 p.m., a vehicle was stopped on Woodland Bigler Highway/Shawville Highway in Bradford Township for a traffic violation involving a 41-year-old female of Kalamazoo, Mich. and a 30-year-old female of Kalamazoo, Mich. Through investigation, it was determined that the passenger had drugs with her and the driver was DUI due to drug use. Charges are pending toxicology results.
On Dec. 14, 2002 at 1:14 p.m. on the 2100-block of Old Station Road in Ferguson Township, a moped owned by a 23-year-old New Millport man was damaged by unknown individuals while parked in front of a residence. Anyone with information please contact state police.
On Jan. 1 at 5:05 p.m. PSP responded to a crash on I80 eastbound near mile marker 99 in Sandy Township. A 2014 BMW 328i lost control due to slippery road conditions. The driver met PSP at Exit 111 and said the crash occurred near mile marker 99. He advised that it spun out of control and the driver’s side impacted the guide rail and sustained moderate damage to its driver side. There were no injuries reported.
On Jan. 1 at 3:20 p.m. on I80 at mile marker 113 in Pine Township, a 2012 Acura TSX was traveling eastbound in the right lane when the driver, Sridhar Ponnusamy, 37, of Edison, N.J. lost control of the vehicle, spun out of control and impacted the embankment in the median. Ponnusamy and his adult passenger, Saranya Palaniswamy, 34, of Edison, N.J. and a three-year old male passenger were not injured. A 5-year-old female child was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for treatment of a possible injury. Troopers were also assisted on scene by the state Department of Transportation and Lawrence Township VFC.
PSP at DuBois
On Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:20 a.m. on I80 west at of N. Continental Drive at mile marker 103 in Union Township, a 2018 Hyundai Tucson was traveling west in the right lane when a tractor trailer combination struck the vehicle from behind. The tractor trailer then fled the scene. The driver of the Tucson was able to drive the vehicle onto the north shoulder before coming to a final rest.
On Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:46 p.m. on the 15200-block of Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, Clearfield County, PSP responded to assist a state parole agent. While on scene, troopers and the agent located drug/paraphernalia inside of the residence. Charges were filed against Christine Little, 45, of DuBois at District Court 46-3-01.
State Police at Rockview
Troopers responded to a report of retail theft at Nittany Minit Mart. 325 N. Front St., Philipsburg Borough, Centre County on Dec. 31, 2020 at 9:56 a.m. Two suspected female minors took two separate Reese’s FastBreak candy bars and then felt on foot to the north. Charges are pending an investigation.
Troopers responded to a report of a second retail theft at Nittany Minit Mart, 325 N. Front St., Philipsburg, Center County on Dec. 31, 2020, this one at 11:50 a.m. Two suspected male minors took two separate candy bars, a PayDay and Nutter Butter, and then fled on foot to the north. Charges are pending an investigation.
On Dec. 29, 2020 at approximately 2:23 p.m., PSP Rockview received a call of a possible assault on an 88-year-old female elderly individual on Dogwood Drive in Rush Township, Centre County. The investigation is ongoing.
On Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:43 p.m., PSP Rockview responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Spike Island Road and Stone Street Extension in Rush Township, Centre County. Upon speaking to the operator, it was determined he was under the influence of drugs. Charges will be pending blood results with District Court 49-3-03.