Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 7:42 p.m., an altercation occurred on the 800-block of Brisbin Street, Houtzdale Borough. Michayla David, 22, of Houtzdale and Roger Shirey, 24, of Osceola Mills, subjected each other to unwanted physical contact. During the course of the investigation, both David and Shirey were found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. David and Shirey were charged with harassment and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia through District Court.
———
On Wednesday at 10:44 p.m., Richard R. Guthrie, 48, of Williamsport was observed via video footage violating a protection from abuse order issued by Honorable Judge Cherry. Once initial contact was made, Guthrie fled on foot from near Short Street towards Main Street, Ramey Borough. Guthrie was apprehended and placed in custody. Guthrie was transported to Clearfield County Jail based on new criminal charges and a PFA violation warrant. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled.
———
Police are currently investigating an alleged incident of assault on Jan. 13 on Allport Cutoff, Graham Township, involving a 13-year-old Port Matilda girl as victim. This investigation is ongoing.
———
Police are currently investigating a corruption of minors incident on Shiloh Road, Bradford Township, involving a known man and two girls. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Wednesday at 8:53 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Powell Street, Morris Township. During the stop the driver, Jesse Sam, 34, of Huber Heights, Ohio, was found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges have been filed.
———
On Tuesday at 8:34 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 west in the right lane in the area of the 126 mile marker, Bradford Township. Charles E. Wall, 69, of Curwensville was driving a plow truck and was in the process of plowing snow off the roadway when it struck the guard rails along the right berm, causing significant damage to the plowing system. Wall was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
———
On Monday at 5:47 a.m., a crash occurred on state Route 153 near Pumpkin Road, Gulich Township. Karen A. Bogert, 42, of Smithmill lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons and struck a utility control. Bogert fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police were assisted on scene by Ramey Fire Company.
———
On Jan. 22 at 4:21 p.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Old Erie Pike and Valley Road, Boggs Township. Shyann M. Casher, 22, of Clearfield was making a left turn onto Valley Road after stopping at a stop sign when Thomas P. Howe, 44, of Hawk Run crashed into her vehicle. No injuries were reported.
———
On Jan. 16 at 10:22 p.m., a crash occurred as Arslonbek G. Isomov, 21, of Brooklyn, N.Y. lost control on snow-covered I-80 West, Lawrence Township. The tractor trailer left the right side of the road and jack knifed, blocking the right lane of travel. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.
———
On Jan. 15 at 2:19 p.m., an incident occurred as an unknown driver struck a mailbox on Schoonover Road, Graham Township.
———
On Jan. 5 at 8 p.m., police were contacted concerning a report of a protection from abuse violation on the 1200-block of Evergreen Drive, Beccaria Drive. Upon further investigation, it was determined that no violation had occurred.
———
Troopers are investigating a Nov. 24-30, 2020 incident involving the unauthorized use of a 69-year-old Frenchville man’s credit card. The investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 3 p.m., police responded to Roadway Inn to assist Clearfield County Probation and received consent to search a room. Upon searching the room, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and drugs were found in the room. Robert Gavlock, 43, was housed in Clearfield County Jail on probation violations, and Amy Smeal, 44, will receive charges related to the incident.
———
On Friday at 12:42 p.m., a vehicle was backed onto the roadway on Joseph Road when the driver failed to notice a USPS mail truck and backed into it.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Thursday at 9 a.m., police responded to a possible harassment incident on Thomas Street, Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County, between a 63-year-old Frenchville man and a 53-year-old Bellefonte man. After the conclusion of the investigation, charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office against the Frenchville man.
———
On Tuesday at 6:38 a.m., a crash occurred as a vehicle was driving east on Route 322, Rush Township, Centre County. The driver lost control on icy roads and slid off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle started to spin counter clockwise, and the back passenger end of the vehicle hit a nearby residence’s planted bush. The driver was not injured during the crash.
———
On Jan. 20 at 10:46 p.m., troopers stopped a vehicle on Route 53 in the area of Drain Lick Road, Cooper Township. As a result of the traffic stop, drugs were located. Charges were subsequently filed against the driver, Bobbie Cole, 40, of Morrisdale. This investigation continues.