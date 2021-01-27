Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 8:55 p.m., a man was stopped for a traffic violation on Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township. Upon further investigation, the driver was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. The man was transported to the station for further observation. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Jan. 15 at approximately 5 p.m., Larry Harris, 67, of Osceola Mills was found to be under the influence of alcohol while driving a motor vehicle on the 600-block of Westside Road, Rush Township, Centre County. Harris was contacted due to a 302 warrant being issued for him.
On Jan. 9 at 8:51 p.m., a 31-year-old Morrisdale man had his wallet stolen by an unknown suspect on the 1500-block of Allport Cutoff, Graham Township. A card inside of the wallet was used at the Philipsburg McDonald’s. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield. This investigation continues.
On Jan. 6 at 8 a.m., a 13-year-old Philipsburg girl was found in possession of two vape products in school on Old Highway 322, Decatur Township. The girl reported to a school administrator that she bribes her mom and dad to buy them for her. The girl was suspended for three days due to having the items in her possession at school. This investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of an incident involving harassment. The caller reported that his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was leaving odd notes on his vehicle and around his property. Police made contact with the individual’s family in an effort to cease the acts of harassment.
Police were requested to conduct a welfare check for an individual who had made concerning statements of possible self harm. Police made contact with the individual who was found not to be in danger of himself.
Police received a report of theft. Individuals that were known to the caller reportedly stole numerous items. Police made contact with the parties involved and instructed the items to be returned. Police are investigating.
Police responded to a report of a missing juvenile. Police discovered that the juvenile had decided to run away from home. While police were investigating, they were notified that the child had returned home.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday, police were called to Super 8 Motel for a disorderly conduct incident in which a man was striking the walls, doors, and staff computers with a wooden staff. Officers made contact with the man, Torre Stucke, 36, who refused to put down the staff. Stucke was taken into custody after resisting officers. Disorderly conduct charges will be filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Jan. 26
False alarm at JC Penney
An 84 year old Treasure Lake woman reported an unknown man called her requesting her social security number to start an investigation into her social security account. She recognized the call as a scam and refused to give the information and hung up on the man.
A Brookville woman reported an unknown person picked up her medication without her permission from Rite Aid. Investigation continues.
A Wilson Avenue resident reported that when she downloaded an update to her computer, she was redirected to what she thought was an Apple webpage saying she had several viruses on her computer and she needed to pay for a protection plan. She paid for the plan and nothing happened so she called Apple Support and they informed her it was a scam. Apple Support was able to block the scammer and the woman was not out any money.
A 54-year-old Hetrick Road man reported needing to go to the hospital and talk to someone. When officers arrived at the residence, it was determined the man and his 56-year-old wife had been fighting. While speaking to both parties, officers were able to see large quantities of drugs and paraphernalia in the residence. Charges pending.
Jan. 25
A 42-year-old South Brady Street woman reported her neighbor was playing his guitar causing a disturbance.
A 52-year-old Treasure Lake woman called police after she and her 45-year-old husband got into a verbal argument. The husband agreed to stay somewhere else for the evening.
A vehicle driven by a 50-year-old Reynoldsville man turned in front of a vehicle driven by an 82-year-old DuBois man causing the two to collide. No injuries reported.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.