Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Police were recently contacted in reference to an incident of criminal mischief which occurred between Jan. 22-25 on I-80 West, Bradford Township. Unknown suspect(s) shot bullets through the windows and rearview mirror of a 2015 Case CX75C Excavator. The bullet holes in the Excavator windows appeared to be from a 22 caliber firearm or similar firearm. Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is requested to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
———
On Jan. 24 at 9:40 p.m., police were contacted about a protection from abuse order violation on the 300-block of Main Street, Ramey Borough. This investigation is currently under investigation.
———
On Jan. 24 at 8 p.m., an incident occurred on Heverly Boulevard, Beccaria Township. A suspect struck a 46-year-old Coalport man at Tomorrow’s Hope. The man did not want charges pressed and advised that he wasn’t injured.
———
Police are investigating a Jan. 24 theft from a motor vehicle that was stuck in the snow on Dubec Road, Pine Township. Several items were stolen from a 21-year-old Clearfield man’s vehicle. This investigation continues.
———
On Jan. 19 at 7:51 p.m., a 36-year-old Coalport man related he was struck by Angel Lauver, 36, of Coalport and Viola Lauver, 57, of Coalport on the 900-block of Mill Street, Coalport Borough. The man provided a written statement and both women were charged with harassment.
———
On Jan. 15 at 10:41 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East, Cooper Township. George D. Blinsky, 32, of Lima lost control of his vehicle driving slightly off the southbound shoulder and into the plowed snow.
———
On Jan. 14 at 9:57 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Naulton Road, Curwensville Borough. The driver was found to be under the influence. The case is pending a final blood alcohol count.
———
On Jan. 7 at 5 a.m., troopers responded to a report of an assault that occurred the day before on the 100-block of Atlantic Avenue, Bigler Township. Upon arrival, a 35-year-old Houtzdale man reported that he was struck several times with a metal pipe by Joshua Baker, 31, of Irvona. Baker was charged with simple assault and harassment.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of retail theft from a local business. Police identified the man and charges are to be filed. Police later observed the same man committing a theft at the same location a couple days later. Contact was made with the man, who is no longer allowed on the property.
———
Police responded to a disturbance on East Locust Street. Police arrived on scene and observed an argument occurring between two individuals inside a residence. Police made contact with the individuals and found a man had suffered a small laceration to his arm. The victim did not want wish to press charges.
———
Police received a report in which a person had used a relative’s vehicle without their permission. Police made contact with the person who agreed to return the vehicle.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint on Nichols Street. Police discovered a man playing music too loudly. The man agreed to turn down the volume.
———
Police received a report involving criminal mischief to a vehicle. Damage to the truck area was observed. Police are investigating.
———
Police received a report of harassment between two parties. The caller reported that she was receiving threatening voice messages from another individual. Contact was made with the suspect who agreed to stop all communication.
———
Police responded to a medical emergency on Daisy Street. Police and EMS Crews arrived and met with the patient. The patient refused medical treatment.
———
Police responded to a reported theft on Turnpike Avenue. The caller reported that he had two friends at his residence. The caller reported that when he went to use the bathroom, his friends left his residence and stole property from him. Police are investigating.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 24 at 11:04 a.m., an incident occurred as a vehicle was stopped for a summary traffic violation on the I-80 East, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Upon contacting the driver, an odor of marijuana was detected. A consent search was conducted, which yielded multiple items of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.