State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 1:58 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 453, Pike Township. Kelly J. Wriglesworth, 40, of Grampian made an abrupt swerve to avoid a deer in the roadway. Wriglesworth lost control and was unable to regain control. Her vehicle struck another vehicle and a tree. There were no injuries as a result of this crash.
———
On Saturday at 8 p.m., police received a call regarding an inactive domestic incident between a 33-year-old Houtzdale man and a 32-year-old Houzdale woman on Terrace Drive, Woodward Township. Upon arrival, the individuals were separated, and it was determined the man pushed the woman. No injuries were seen or reported at the time of the incident. Further investigation is ongoing.
———
On Saturday at 5:12 a.m., police responded by the request of PSP Punxsutawney to a report of a domestic altercation on Thompson Town Road, Chest Township. The investigation revealed a minor physical altercation between a 39-year-old Mahaffey man and a 38-year-old La Jose woman, and acts of criminal mischief. Charges have been filed against the man.
———
On Friday at 4:24 p.m., a 36-year-old Houtzdale woman was arrested for driving under the influence following a disturbance in the parking lot of Fuel-On in Houtzdale. Charges are pending toxicology results.
———
On Friday at 1:28 p.m., Daniel Kephart, 39, of Philadelphia entered Houtzdale Apartments knowing that he was not allowed to enter. Once inside the building, he threatened and terrorized a 32-year-old Houtzdale woman and a 70-year-old Houtzdale man. Kephart was arrested and arraigned at District Court. He was placed in the Clearfield County Jail due to not being able to post bail.
———
On Thursday at 8 p.m., police received a call reporting a domestic altercation between a 24-year-old Philipsburg woman and a 34-year-old Allport man on the 1000-block of Hill Street, Chester Hill Borough. Further investigation determined a physical altercation between the two lead to pushing, shoving, and punching. Minor injuries were seen on both at the time of the incident. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Wednesday at 11:48 p.m., police were dispatched to an assault on the 200-block of Sportsmans Road, Cooper Township. Upon speaking to the victim, a 53-year-old Morrisdale woman, it was learned that a 28-year-old Drifting woman had grabbed her by the throat. The Drifting woman fled the scene prior to police arrival, and will be cited for harassment through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Wednesday at 12:58 p.m., Clinton Spencer, 49, of Osceola Mills caused annoyance and alarm to a 55-year-old Houtzdale woman by repeatedly yelling at her while she was trying to move out of an Elizabeth Street, Osceola Borough residence. Spencer was cited for harassment through District Court.
———
On Wednesday at 10:41 a.m., Michael Fyock, 42, of Coalport stole a donation can that was part of a fundraiser for the American Heart Foundation from Snappy’s in Houtzdale. Fyock was observed on surveillance cameras committing the theft and was quickly identified by employees of the store. Charges were filed through District Court.
———
On Jan. 19 at 7:59 a.m., a crash occurred on Fairview Road, Decatur Township. A 17-year-old Osceola Mills boy lost control on the snow covered road way and impacted a ditch. The vehicle came to final rest in a small pond. No injuries were reported.
———
On Jan. 19, police responded to the 200-block of Louisa Street in Chester Hill Borough for a welfare check. Upon arrival, a 66-year-old Philipsburg woman was discovered deceased. It was determined the woman died of natural causes.
———
On Jan. 18 at 3:57 p.m., police were called to SCI Houtzdale for the death of an inmate. Upon further investigation, it was determined a 66-year-old Houtzdale man had died of natural causes.
———
Between Jan. 13 –14, an assault occurred on the 800-block of Elizabeth Street, Houtzdale Borough. This case is pending further investigation.
———
On Jan. 10 at 7:25 p.m., a concerned member of society observed a woman passed out in her vehicle on the 800-block of North Front Street, Decatur Township. Police were notified and through investigation, it was determined that the woman, identified as Dana Krause, 40, of West Decatur, was driving under the influence and in possession of various drugs. Through investigation, it was determined she was distributing the drugs.
———
On Jan. 8 at 11:36 p.m., police responded to a domestic altercation on Smay Road, Pike Township. Investigation revealed a minor physical altercation between a 33-year-old Curwensville man and a 36-year-old Curwensville woman. The man was cited for harassment after somehow scratching the woman’s finger.
Lawrence Township
Police received a report of property taken from Walmart on Saturday. Suspects have been identified, and the incident is still under investigation.
———
On Friday at 2:41 p.m., police received a report of a domestic assault that had taken place at the Budget Inn on Thursday. A 51-year-old woman was found to have multiple injuries. Raymond Rowles, 47, of Coalport was taken into custody and housed in the Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment on charges of strangulation, simple assault, and reckless endangerment.
———
On Jan. 16, police received a report of a series of retail thefts committed at Walmart from Oct. 29, 2020 through Dec. 11, 2020. The thefts were all committed by one woman, who is unidentified at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a vehicle lockout along Center Street.
———
Police responded to a domestic dispute at the Curwensville Commons. Nothing out of the ordinary was observed and police cleared without further incident.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with a reported robbery.
———
Police assisted Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder ambulance company with a cardiac arrest.
———
Police responded to Locust Street for a reported break-in in progress. Once on scene, it was learned that the suspects had not been able to gain entry to the home and had left. After speaking to the suspects, it was learned they were concerned for the welfare of the persons at the residence.
———
Police responded to a fight in progress in the area of West Street and Bailey Road. All parties separated and no charges were pursued.
———
Police assisted State Police with a welfare check in the area of Marion Manor. Children were found to be yelling loudly at a neighboring residence, who sounded like a woman yelling loudly.
———
Police were contacted concerning a man who was not welcome on an individual’s property any longer.
———
Police were contacted concerning a harassment by communication incident.
