State Police at Rockview
PSP Rockview is currently investigating the thefts of money from the PA Skills machines located inside the Minit Mart located at 325 N. Front St. in Philipsburg Borough between Jan. 13 and Jan. 22. Large sums of cash have been taken from inside the machines on several dates using tongs and similar instruments to access the money. Items are currently at FSU being processed for fingerprints and surveillance is being utilized to identify the perpetrators. Miele Amusements are offering a cash reward for useful information leading to an arrest in this case.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 25 around 4:30 p.m. an incident of criminal mischief was investigated at 283 Woodward Rd. in Huston Township, Clearfield County. The 61-year-old victim’s son allegedly damaged multiple items within the residence that belonged to his father. The victim did not wish to file charges. Damages included a DVR and two flat screen televisions.
———
On Dec. 30 at 11:10 a.m. PSP DuBois responded to the 300-block of Schuckers Orchard Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County for a report of a stolen gun. A suspect was determined upon further investigation. The firearm was then returned to the residence of the 22-year-old female victim of Luthersburg by an unknown person. No arrests have been made at this time.