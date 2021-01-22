Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to an incident involving harassment on Reed Street. The caller reported that an individual was knocking on her door and attempting to make contact with her. Police arrived and met with the woman. Police later made contact with the other individual who agreed to stay away.
Police responded to an East Eleventh Street address for suspicious activity. It was reported that a light bulb on a front porch was rapidly turning on and off as if a resident was in distress. Police arrived and found the resident to be programming an electronic WiFi light bulb.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 11:52 p.m., police responded to a report of a domestic on the 600-block of Armor Street. Upon arriving on scene, officers discovered that Stephen Clark, 44, of Allport, began breaking things inside the residence and grabbed a 34-year-old Clearfield woman by the face, striking her multiple times. Clark bit the woman on the lip before the woman fought him off. Clark then fled the scene. The woman did not request any medical treatment. Officers cleared from the scene. Charges are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.