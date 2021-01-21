Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 15 at 9:11 a.m., William Dubler, 42, of Irvona sent a 36-year-old Coalport woman a friend request via Facebook despite the fact there was an active Protection From Abuse Order in place. Dubler was then arrested for violating the order.
On Jan. 14 at 8:53 p.m., a hit and run crash occurred on Burketts Road, Bradford Township. The crash was reported by Morgan J. Duke, 35, of Mineral Springs. Duke related that she stopped along the right side of the roadway to allow another vehicle to drive past. The other vehicle’s mirror struck the side of Duke’s vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, unknown suspect(s) stole scrap metal which was in a pile next to an old shed on the 9400-block of Curwensville Tyrone Highway, Pike Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Jan. 11 at 4:15 p.m., police received a report of fraudulent credit card charges on Red Schoolhouse Road, Decatur Township. This investigation is ongoing.
On Jan. 9 at 11:20 p.m., Roger Lewis, 61, of Smoke Run cut a 51-year-old Houtzdale man’s tire on the 5700-block of Cross Roads Boulevard, Bigler Township. Charges for criminal mischief will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
Clearfield Borough
On Jan. 18, the Clearfield Borough Police arrested 28-year-old Joseph Gregory for theft of a firearm, drug charges and other related items after police were called to a residence along Clearfield Street for a man who was passed out inside a vehicle. Police responded and found the vehicle did not belong to the man. He was removed from the vehicle and found to be in possession of handgun which was tucked in his waist band. Gregory was also found to be impaired and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Police noticed a man that was driving a vehicle along Elk Avenue who had a warrant from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. Upon officers turning around, the man struck a street sign and fled on foot. Charges are pending on the known man.
Police responded to an activated fire alarm along Reed Street. Police were canceled as the alarm system was being worked on.
Police responded to a business along North Third Street for an intoxicated woman causing problems. Police arrived and transported the woman to the hospital. The woman will be cited for her actions.
Police were unable to locate a suspicious person complaint along McBride Street.
A cell phone was located and turned in to police. The phone is a yellow, two camera Apple iPhone with a picture of a black dog on the screen. The owner may claim the phone at the police station.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 3:06 a.m., a vehicle was traveling along Fullerton Street when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the roadway, striking a PennDOT sign. There were no injuries reported and the vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 9:17 a.m., a crash occurred as Andrew R. Briscoe, 31, of Philipsburg was driving on Route 350 (Tyrone Pike), Rush Township. Briscoe lost control while negotiating a left hand turn. His vehicle then spun and left the right side of the roadway, impacting the embankment and causing the tire to come off the rim. The vehicle then came to final rest in a ditch. No injuries occurred as a result of this crash.