Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday at 10:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to Rite Aid for a possible armed robbery. Through the course of the investigation, Kevin Tyrone Beniquez Sr., 36, of Curwensville was apprehended within the story. Beniquez, who was under the influence of controlled substance(s), was ultimately taken into custody and found to be in possession of a loaded handgun, which he was not permitted to possess. Beniquez was also found to be in possession of brass knuckles, a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Beniquez was later housed in the Clearfield County Jail and charges were completed. A preliminary hearing will take place in the near future.
On Thursday, police received a report that a Megan’s Law violator failed to report his new address to PSP within three days as he was required. Charges will be filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Tuesday at 10:23 a.m., a crash occurred near the 1400-block of Winslow Road, Gaskill Township, Jefferson County. Marc J. Butcher, 52, of DuBois was driving too fast for conditions in the snow and slid off the left side of the roadway, striking the guide rail. The vehicle then struck the embankment on the right side of the roadway. Butcher sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. Jefferson County EMS and Big Run Fire Department assisted on scene.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.