Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Jan. 12 at 2:26 p.m., Scott A. Hess, 46, of Grampian, passed a bad check to Grampian Hardware in the amount of $127.20 knowing it could not be honored.
Police have received Facebook messages from a complainant saying a suspect admitted to sexual relations with an 18-year-old Clearfield woman on Oct. 2, 2020 at Old Garage Road, Bradford Township. This investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Police were contacted about keys which were located on Naulton Road. The keys were able to be turned over to the owner.
Police were contacted concerning a suspicious vehicle in the Smith Street area of Irvin Park. The vehicle was marked as abandoned and moved from the property.
Police are investigating a drug violation along Schofield Street, in which numerous items were seized from a residence.
Police responded to a domestic situation at Citi Drug Store where a man had reportedly struck a woman with his car door.
Police completed a vehicle lockout at Ridgeview Elder Care.
Police received a child custody complaint which was civil in nature.
Police responded to a report of a barking dog complaint along Filbert Street. The owners of the animal were asked to quiet the dog.
Police received a complaint of possible fraud at an Anderson Street residence. Individuals were contacted concerning the issue and there does not appear to be a criminal issue at this time.
Police were contacted concerning a suspicious vehicle along Schofield Street. Upon meeting with the driver, nothing criminal in nature was found to have occurred.
Police responded to Irvin Park for a suspicious vehicle. Upon speaking with the driver of the vehicle, who was sleeping, nothing criminal was found to have occurred.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 1:37 a.m., a 40-year-old Clarence man was found driving under the influence of alcohol on Gorton Road near Quick Lane, Snow Show Township, Centre County.