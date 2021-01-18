Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 12:37 p.m., a crash occurred at the Dollar General, Kylertown. A vehicle entered the parking lot when it is believed the driver had a medical emergency, which caused her to lose control. The vehicle impacted an ice cooler located in the front of the store. It is unknown if the building sustained any damage.
———
On Sunday at 1:02 a.m., a 43-year-old Lanse woman contacted police. She stated that William Yost, 37, of Mill Hall had been repeatedly texting her after being told to stop. Yost was cited for harassment through District Court.
———
On Friday at 9:52 p.m., Philip Vaux, 30, of Kylertown was found to be in possession of a multi-colored smoking device during the course of a domestic violence incident on Third Street, Cooper Township. Charges have been filed.
———
On Friday at 7:30 p.m., an incident of simple assault occurred on Memorial Road, Cooper Township. An argument occurred between Philip Vaux, 30, of Kylertown and Kenneth Vaux, 30, of Kylertown, which escalated into a physical altercation involving a crow bar, causing both to receive injuries. Both were charged with simple assault through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Friday at 6:12 p.m., an incident occurred as Patrick Mercer, 59, of Ephrata continued harassing a 47-year-old Osceola Mills woman on the 500-block of Lingle Street, Osceola Borough. Mercer was charged with harassment through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Jan. 12 at 8:29 p.m., a 50-year-old Irvona woman reported the theft of $500 from her purse at an unknown location. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Jan. 12 at 3:15 p.m., an incident occurred as unknown suspect(s) hacked into a 46-year-old Houtzdale woman’s bank account and removed money without her authorization. Total amount of money taken was approximately $900.
———
Sometime between Jan. 1-Jan. 12, unknown suspect(s) took a catalytic converter from the Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic’s animal transport bus while it was parked on the 1300-block of Shawville Highway, Bradford Township. The suspect(s) then fled the scene. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
———
On Jan. 8 at 9:30 p.m., police received the report of an 18-year-old Philipsburg man and a 20-year-old Wallaceton man discharging multiple firearms across Route 53 near the area of Dolphin Lane, Morris Township. Criminal charges are pending through the local magistrate’s office.
———
Sometime between Dec. 7, 2020 and Jan. 2, 2021, unknown suspect(s) entered a residence on the 1400-block of Graham Road, Bradford Township and stole approximately $2,500 worth of hunting and camping gear. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Turnpike Avenue for a report of trespassing. It was found that a woman was harassing another woman and making threatening comments.
———
Police responded to Bigler Avenue for an altercation between a husband and wife. Police found that the dispute was over property. Police were able to handle the situation.
———
Police handled a theft complaint from a resident along Leavy Avenue. Police located the suspect who agreed to return the items.
———
Police handled a hit and run crash that occurred along Nichols Street. Police were able to locate the suspects’ vehicle a short time later. Minor damage was reported to both vehicles.
———
Police responded to East Seventh Street for a report of a man walking through yards late at night. Police searched the area and did not locate anyone.
———
Police received a complaint of a barking dog along Elm Avenue. Police were able to contact the owner and advised them of the complaint.
———
Police were called to the 300-block of Clearfield Street for a 911 hang up. The call was made from a dead cell phone. Police checked the area and several residents and could not locate the source of the call.
———
Police responded to Williams Street for a vehicle that was stuck on the railroad tracks.
———
Police handled an incident of harassment from a Holmes Avenue resident.
———
Police were asked to check the welfare of a woman along Linden Street who had missed appointments and has not been heard from. Police arrived and found the woman to be okay.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 17, police conducted a vehicle stop along Clearfield Shawville Highway for a traffic violation. The driver, Nicholas Opaliski, 29, of Curwensville, was found to be driving on a suspended license and to have outstanding warrants. Poaliski was taken into custody and upon further investigation was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Charges are to be filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:39 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 west near mile marker 110.4, Pine Township. Mohammad Akbari, 32, of Parma, Ohio, was driving west in the left lane when his tractor trailer broke traction and jackknifed into the median. The vehicle combination became disabled in the median and the rear portion of the trailer was blocking the left lane completely and partially blocking the right lane. Akbari and passenger Dilawar Ali Shah, 23, of Lakewood, Ohio, were uninjured. Police were assisted on scene by Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Department.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Jan. 17
A vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Brockway woman hit and caused minor damage to a vehicle driven by a 49-year-old Falls Creek woman when she pulled out of a parking space at the Falls Creek Sheetz. No injuries reported.
———
A 21-year-old Brockway woman attempted to stop at the intersection of Wayne Road and South Main Street but due to icy road conditions, her vehicle slid through the intersection and hit a pole knocking it onto the road. No injuries reported, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Jan. 16
A 39-year-old Georgia man reported that his tractor trailer was hit and damaged while in the Pilot parking lot. He stated when he confronted the other driver, he denied hitting him and left the scene.
———
Treasure Lake Security turned in a wallet that had been found on Treasure Lake property.
———
False alarm at CNB Bank.
Jan. 15
A 39-year-old woman reported that her vehicle was damaged possibly while it was parked at Walmart the day before.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Saturday at 10:55 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 53, Beccaria Township. William J. McCusker, 66, of Coalport was driving when he encountered a vehicle moving at approximately 45 mph in a 55 mph zone. McCusker attempted to pass the other vehicle and lost control, which caused his vehicle to slide off the roadway into a split rail fence. The vehicle removed approximately 100 feet of fence before coming to final rest. The vehicle sustained disabling damage consistent with the impact. McCusker was not injured.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.