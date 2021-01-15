Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 11 a.m., police received a call from a 67-year-old Osceola Mills woman mentioning a scam from Publisher Clearing House. The woman received several calls from a person who claimed to be from Publisher Clearing House needing $210. The woman then went to Dollar General and purchased a gift card for $210. The woman gave the pin number on the gift card to the caller, then realized this was a scam. The woman had tried several times to call back the number, with the number coming back disconnected. The woman contacted Publisher Clearing House to report the incident, and they related to the woman that they don’t contact or request money through gift cards. No other evidence can be associated with this incident.
———
On Jan. 10 at 5 p.m., a crash occurred on Morgan Run Road, Boggs Township. Jody A. Shimel, 59, of West Decatur was driving when her vehicle exited the roadway and struck a utility pole. Police were assisted on scene by Philipsburg Fire Company.
———
On Jan. 8 at 7:41 p.m., police were contacted in reference to a burglary. Kennita Sones, 35, of Morrisdale forcibly entered the Greater Shawville Parish, Goshen Township, and consumed and damaged numerous items. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Jan. 6 at 5:57 p.m., a crash occurred on Philipsburg Bigler Highway, Boggs Township. A deer entered the roadway in the path of travel of a vehicle driven by Anna G. Scierka, 62, of Philipsburg. The vehicle struck the deer. No injuries were reported.
———
On Jan. 3 at 12:45 p.m., personnel from the Kylertown Truck Stop Hotel contacted PSP Clearfield about possible drugs found in one of the hotel rooms. The incident is still under investigation.
———
On Jan. 1 at 3:25 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East near mile marker 113. Ryan C. Adams, 23, of Duncansville was passing a vehicle driven by Leland R. Miller, 54, of Fairmont, W.Va. when Adams noticed another vehicle that had crashed into the median. Adams slowed down and lost control. Adams’ vehicle slid across the roadway, then came into the roadway in front of Miller’s vehicle, which impacted Adams’ vehicle. All were wearing seat belts and sustained suspected minor injuries. Police were assisted on scene by PennDOT.
———
On Jan. 1 at 2:16 p.m., a crash occurred on Shawville Frenchville Highway, Girard Township. Jayanna A. Shirey, 26, of Frenchville was driving when she lost control on the highway and subsequently exited the roadway. Shirey’s vehicle collided with a guardrail located off the southern side of the roadway, then a street sign. Shirey’s vehicle subsequently rolled over the guardrail onto its roof before continuing to roll and coming to final rest on its tires. No injuries were reported as a result of this collision.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Thursday, police responded to suspicious activity at Walmart. Walmart staff turned over a found backpack and shopping bag which were full of brand new merchandise. Police later located Michael Kephart, 52, of the Clearfield/Osceola Mills area, outside the store looking for his missing backpack. Upon further investigation, police found Kephart had stolen Sharpie markers, food and clothing from Walmart, hunting knives and Carhartt clothing from Rural King, and miscellaneous merchandise from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. The total value of merchandise stolen was $1,112.16. Kephart was also found to be wanted in Clearfield and Centre Counties for theft charges and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was housed in Clearfield County Jail. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Jan. 14
A vehicle driven by an 85-year-old Rockton man collided with a tractor tailer driven by a 47-year-old DuBois man. The passenger vehicle traveled off the road and over a bank. The Rockton man received minor to moderate injuries and his vehicle was towed from the scene.
———
A 72-year-old Troutville woman reported being bumped into by an unknown woman while in Walmart, who she believed took her wallet.
Jan. 13
False alarm at CNB Bank.
———
False alarm at a Treasure Lake residence.
———
A 69-year-old Treasure Lake man reported that he was contacted by an unknown man who wanted to purchase a boat he had listed on Craigs List. The middle eastern sounding man offered to pay him more than the list price, if he would cash the check he sent, and send back the excesses. The man took the check to the bank who informed him it was a scam.
———
A 42-year-old woman reported that following a verbal argument over a play station, her 31-year-old boyfriend the dispute turned physical with pushing and shoving. The parties were separated upon officer’s arrival. The situation was handled without incident.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Police are investigating a May 23, 2020 attempt to purchase a firearm from Belding & Mull, Philipsburg, by an individual who is ineligible to possess a firearm.