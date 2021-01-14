Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 3 at 4:16 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600-block of Mann Road for a report of a vehicle accident. As a result of the investigation, it was determined that the crash occurred as a vehicle was traveling too fast for roadway conditions. This caused the vehicle to fail to navigate a right hand turn and ultimately crash into a mailbox. The driver will be cited for related offenses.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.