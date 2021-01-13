Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Tuesday at 8:11 a.m., a crash occurred on Troy Hawk Run Highway, Morris Township. Gerald A. Coudriet, 72, of Osceola Mills was driving north and crashed into the back of a vehicle driven by Hannah L. Martz, 23, of Flinton, which was stopped in traffic. No persons were injured as a result of this crash. Coudriet will be cited as a result of this investigation.
———
On Jan. 3 at 8:45 p.m., suspect(s) stole change out of a 49-year-old Philipsburg woman’s residence on Laura Street, Chester Hill Borough. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Jan. 1 at 8:31 p.m., Ben Sines, 24, of Altoona was arrested for driving under the influence after being passed out behind the wheel in the parking lot of the Irvona Dollar General. Charges have been filed.
———
Sometime between Dec. 11, 2020 and Jan. 10, 2021, suspect(s) broke a latch on an old abandoned building on the 100-block of Colorado Road, Morris Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of a potential phone scam. It was reported that an unknown man was attempting to gather personal information by pretending to be a bank employee.
———
Police responded to a local establishment for a report of a woman who was in cardiac arrest. Police and EMS arrived on scene and assisted with transporting the woman to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a South Fourth Street address for a report of a structure fire. Police and Fire Crews arrived on scene and observed thick black smoke emitting from a chimney. The Clearfield Fire Department determined that the smoke was a result of a chimney that required cleaning.
———
While on patrol, police observed a stop sign that appeared to have been knocked over at the intersection of West Sixth Street and Martin Street. The sign will be repaired as soon as possible.
———
Police responded to an East Sixth Street residence for a 911 hang up call. Clearfield County Control reported that a woman had called and said, “he robbed me.” The woman then hung up the phone and would not answer for County Control. Police arrived on scene and located the caller. The caller was found to be intoxicated and blaming her significant other for losing money while gambling.
Lawrence Township
On Jan. 7 at 12:30 a.m., officers received a report of a theft of items from inside a motor vehicle, which was to have taken place at the Super Eight. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that Jessica Hudson, 20, of Shawville, entered several vehicles in an effort to steal one. Hudson was unsuccessful, but damaged an ignition in one of the vehicles prior to stealing the items from the vehicle. Hudson is currently housed in the Clearfield County Jail on charges of theft of a motor vehicle in a separate incident. Charges for this incident were filed and a preliminary hearing is to be scheduled in the near future
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Dec. 20, 2020, police responded to a domestic incident on School Street, Westover Borough. A 31-year-old Westover woman and a 47-year-old Westover man were both cited for harassment.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Jan. 6 at 12:11 a.m., police received a report that the front door of the Dollar General in Snow Shoe had been damaged and could not be closed. The complainant related that the individual responsible for breaking the door did not acknowledge her when confronted about the incident and left the scene. A 25-year-old Karthaus man was subsequently arrested for criminal mischief.