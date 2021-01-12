Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police were notified of a minor accident that occurred along South Front Street in which one vehicle had rear-ended another vehicle, causing minor damage.
———
Police were called to Margaretta Street for individuals going into a vacant house. Police responded and found the residence to be unsecured. Police cleared the residence and were able to secure it.
———
Police received a complaint of access device fraud where a card was used to make a purchase without the victims’ permission or knowledge.
———
Police located a man who was acting suspicious along West First Avenue. The man was later taken to the hospital on a mental health warrant as he was found to need treatment.
———
Police responded to a minor accident along Nichols Street where a vehicle had backed into a truck. Minor damage and no injuries were reported.
———
Police responded to a residential alarm along East Sixth Street and found the residence to be secure.
———
Police responded to Turnpike Avenue for an altercation between a man and woman. Police arrived and could hear the man inside the apartment yelling and screaming. Police made contact with the occupants and found the altercation was verbal. The man was cited for disorderly conduct.
———
Police arrested a man after he was found to be passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked along Park Street. The man was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and possible methamphetamine. Charges are pending.
———
Police were called to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a mental health patient that was being disorderly.
———
Police checked the area of McBride Street after a homeowner found their vehicle alarm had been activated.
———
Police responded to an alarm at a business along East Market Street and found the building to be secure.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at 1:40 p.m., police were summoned to the McDonald’s parking lot on South Second Street. A report stated that an irate man, identified as Philip R. Shape II, 25, of Curwensville got out of his vehicle and began screaming and shoved a 35-year-old man whom he did not know. Citations will be filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office in Clearfield for harassment and disorderly conduct.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Sometime between Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. and Jan. 7 at 1 p.m., a crime occurred on Highland Street Extension, Brady Township. Unknown suspect(s) removed part of the screw on the hasp to open barn doors, removed six large round hay bales from a wooden barn and fled the scene. This investigation continues.
———
On Jan. 5 at 2:30 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 219, Bloom Township. Selena M. Anthony, 54, of Grampian was driving when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle. The other vehicle then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday, a crash occurred on East Hickory Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. A vehicle struck a parked vehicle from the rear and fled the scene. The parked vehicle’s owner discovered damage in the morning and contacted police.