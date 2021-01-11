Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a fight between two intoxicated individuals at the Curwensville House. Both parties agreed that they could be civil with each other and police were able to clear without further incident.
———
Police assisted Curwensville EMS with a call along Hill Street.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with a vehicle coming toward Curwensville with no headlights or taillights, however, the vehicle was not located.
———
Police received complaints of fraudulent phone scams in the area. Please remember to not give out any important information to untrusted sources over the phone.
———
Police assisted a disabled tractor trailer in the area of State Street. The vehicle was able to be moved off of the roadway so traffic could come through.
———
Police received a report of a possible homeless person living in the Station Street area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
———
A pink Victoria’s Secret keychain was turned in to police. The owner may claim it at the station.
———
A key fob for a Kia along with two other keys was turned into police. The owner may claim it at the station.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
Jan. 10
A vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Dubois boy failed to stop in time to avoid hitting a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old DuBois woman that was stopped in traffic on Shaffer Road. No injuries reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
———
Employees of Monroe Muffler reported a suspicious vehicle in their parking lot. Upon arrival officer found a 53-year-old Minnesota man asleep in the vehicle. The man said his car broke down and he had it towed there for repairs.
Jan. 9
A 40-year-old East Maloney Road man reported his 50-year-old brother punched him after a verbal argument. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A vehicle driven by a 58-year-old DuBois woman was traveling on East DuBois Avenue and when she approached Commons Drive, a vehicle driven by a 47-year-old Punxsutawney woman pulled out of Commons Drive. The two collided. No injuries and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
———
A 35-year-old Treasure Lake man reported his 60-year-old mother grabbed him after he spilled a beverage. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
False alarm at a Wilson Avenue residence.
Jan. 8
A 56-year-old DuBois woman reported receiving harassing texts from her granddaughters mother over custody issues.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Saturday at 1:53 a.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop on Sylvis Road, Westover Borough. Upon making contact with the driver, the troopers observed several visual indicators of drug and alcohol related impairment. The man was asked to exit his vehicle and the troopers then conducted a battery of field sobriety tests. Subsequently, the man was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. During a search of his person, a small plastic baggie containing approximately 5.2 grams of a light brown clay-type substance, suspected to be Amphetamines, was seized from his jacket pockets. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Friday at 7:07 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Harmony Road, Young Township, Jefferson County, resulting in a 19-year-old DuBois man being arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 2:04 a.m., police investigated an incident of driving under the influence on the westbound lane of Interstate 80 in Cooper Township. Charges are pending against a 28-year-old DuBois woman.
———
Sometime between Jan. 5-6, unknown suspect(s) slashed two tires on a 56-year-old Philipsburg woman’s vehicle on the 100-block of North Second Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (814) 355-7545.