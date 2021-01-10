State Police at Punxsutawney
A school bus crash occurred on state Route 119 north of Juneau Road on Jan. 5 at 3:42 p.m. Joshua Neidermyer, 53, of Mahaffey, was driving a 2021 Bluebird International school bus when it missed a stop and backed up on the highway, striking a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Marylynn H. Lemmon, 62, of Rochester Mills. The Chevrolet came to a final rest in the southbound lane. There were no injuries reported to the Lemmon, Neidermyer or the children ages 5-12 who were riding on the bus at the time.
State Police at Rockview
On Dec. 30 at 12:28 p.m. on I-80 at mile marker 158 in Boggs Township, Centre County, a 2017 GMC Acadia driven by Walter A. Polaski, 61, of St. Marys, was traveling east on I80 approaching exit 158 and had to quickly brake for slowed traffic in the travel lanes. A 2000 Kenworth Northwest driven by David L. Spear, 70, of Snow Shoe, was traveling behind Polaski’s vehicle and was unable to stop in time before striking Polaski’s vehicle. After impact, Polaski’s vehicle was pushed into a 2007 Honda Odyssey driven by Spencer F. Tunick, 53, of Suffern, N.Y. and a 2020 Volvo driven by driven by Craig J. Wilson, 52, of Brookville. There were no injuries reported.
———
An incident of criminal mischief was reported between Dec. 21 and Dec. 25 on N. Fourth Street in Philipsburg Borough. Police said an unknown person used a black Sharpie marker and wrote on the siding of a 27-year-old male victim’s residence and then fled in an unknown direction.