Shara Marie Franco, 35, of Johnsonburg who was on trial for the DUI crash that killed a DuBois man accepted a plea deal yesterday that calls for her to serve a minimum of five years in prison.
The trial started on Wednesday before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman and the plea agreement was announced after the court returned from lunch. The trial was scheduled to last through Friday.
On March 7, 2020, Franco drove a Silverado truck westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 at mile marker 99.4 in Sandy Township near DuBois and struck two other vehicles, according to official court documents. Ryan V. Muirhead, 43, of DuBois, the driver of an impacted Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other passengers in the Toyota sustained serious life-threatening injuries, including one child.
The passengers included Tammy L. Llewellyn, 40, of DuBois, who was taken by helicopter to Altoona Hospital; David L. Barnacastle, 42, of Brookville, who was taken by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital; and a 6-year-old female passenger who was flown by helicopter to Pittsburgh’s Children’s Hospital.
The commonwealth did suffer a setback during the trial when Barnacastle didn’t show up to testify at the trial. Because he failed to appear, Ammerman issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said Franco agreed to plead guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, a felony of the second degree; aggravated assault while DUI, felony of the second degree, two counts and DUI and the three summary offenses of careless driving, driving on divided highway and obedience to traffic control devices.
And as a part of the plea, the commonwealth dropped the charges of homicide by vehicle while not DUI, recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor of the second degree, homicide and the commonwealth dropped the aggravated assault while DUI charge related to Barnacastle.
“This is a good result for the commonwealth,” Sayers said of the plea.
Sayers said Franco could be looking at a maximum of up to 30 years in prison depending on how Ammerman hands down the sentence.
Franco will remain free on $50,000 monetary bail until sentencing. Ammerman said sentencing would likely occur within two months.
In an interview with The Progress after the trial, Sayers said although there were a few setbacks like the failure of Barnacastle to show up to testify, he was pleased how the trial went overall, especially the testimony of Trp. Seth Gould, the lead investigator and the other state troopers who testified on the commonwealth’s behalf and with performance of First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza who tried the case along with Sayers.
Franco’s attorney, William A. Shaw Jr., told the court and the jury that the defense was satisfied with the result and said he reccommended to his client that she accept the plea agreement when it was offered.
Before the trial adjourned, the jury heard testimony from Trp. Robert Manno, who investigated the crash scene, Joleen Bierly of NMS Labs, who performed the toxicology report on Franco’s blood and Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, who completed the death certificate on Muirhead.