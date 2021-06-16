The doctor who performed the autopsy on a Morrisdale man who died of a gunshot wound took the stand on day two of the trial of Kimberly Sue Williams, 48, also of Morrisdale. Williams is accused of murdering her disabled husband in 2019.
Williams is accused of shooting her husband Ronald Williams, 49, in the head and covering it up to look like a suicide.
According to testimony at trial, on March 14, 2019 Clearfield-based state police responded to an Elm Street residence for a gunshot victim.
Kimberly Sue Williams reported her husband had shot himself in the head while she was in the room. The state police and Chief Deputy Coroner Gilbert Stevenson initially believed her story, but police later charged her with murder in the first degree, aggravated assault, voluntary manslaughter, murder of the third degree, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Dr. Harry Kamerow of State College testified that on March 14, 2019, Stevenson contacted him about the incident and after going over the facts of the case, Kamerow told him he wasn’t comfortable with the conclusion that Ronald Williams had committed suicide and recommended an autopsy be performed.
Kamerow said the autopsy was performed the next day at Penn Highlands Huntingdon and discovered there was no soot or powder sifling on the gunshot wound, which should be present if the gun was fired at close range.
Kamerow said he then took tissue samples from the wound and had them examined under a microscope and still couldn’t find any evidence of any soot or stifling in any of the samples.
He then asked the state police to run tests on the firearm to see how far away the gun would have to be fired for there to be no soot or powder stifling. Test results showed that the gun would have to be fired a minimum of 48 inches away. Since Ronald Williams’ arm was only 34 inches long, he concluded Williams could not have shot himself and determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was homicide.
James Wilkinson of NDC Advisors of Pittsburgh testified that he was the account manager for the Ronald Williams Special Needs Trust. He said several years ago, Ronald Williams was at a large gun show when he started to feel ill. He went to a hospital and the hospital misdiagnosed his condition and he ended up having a stroke. The stroke left him paralyzed on the left side and limited use on his right side.
As a result, the hospital paid a $3 million settlement to Ronald and Kimberly Sue Williams. After attorney and other fees, the Williams’ received a total of $1.4 million and a trust was set up to pay for Ronald Williams’ perpetual care. He said the advantage of the trust is the money isn’t taxed. If the money went directly to Ronald and Kimberly Williams directly, they would pay income taxes on it.
But the trust requiresd that all funds be used for the care of Ronald Williams. He said although $1.4 million sounds like a lot of money, it really isn’t because Ronald Williams required 100 percent care.
Court adjourned for the day with Wilkinson remaining on the witness stand. His testimony will continue today.
Representing the commonwealth are Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers and First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza. Williams is represented by attorney Steven P. Trialonas of State College.