Katelynn Lansberry, 26, of Philipsburg, is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly breaking the nose of a woman during a bar fight.
Lansberry is charged with aggravated assault-attempts to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, felony of the first degree; simple assault-mutual fight, misdemeanor of the third degree and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April a fight broke out involving multiple people at JC’s Bar and Grill along the Kylertown Drifting Highway.
During the altercation Lansberry struck the victim in the face with a closed fist at least once, breaking her nasal bone.
The victim was transported to the Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment. On April 19, the victim underwent surgery to repair the fractured nasal bone.
During questioning, Lansberry admitted to punching the victim with a closed fist.
Her preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday but it was continued until July 7 at 10:15 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris.