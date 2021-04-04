BOGGS TOWNSHIP — A Philipsburg woman was charged by Clearfield-based state police after she and a passenger fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 8 a.m. on March 26 on Crooked Sewer Road/state Route 153.
Tessa R. Robison, 30, of Philipsburg was traveling south in a 2006 Kia Spectra on Crooked Sewer Road near the intersection of Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township and failed to negotiate a right curve. Robison then veered into the oncoming line and side swiped a 2008 Ford Explorer being driven northbound and negotiating a left curve by Rebecca L. Kelly, 37, of Osceola Mills.
Both vehicles suffered damage to the drivers side of the vehicles.
Robison and her passenger, Avory R. Smay, 24, of Philipsburg, pulled over and fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle along the highway. They also failed to contact the operator of the other vehicle or to notify police. The Kia was later towed from the scene.
Kelly was not injured.
Robison and Smay were later identified by police and interviewed. Robison was charged by police with a hit and run crash.