Willie Ray Hockenberry, 66, of Philipsburg, who is accused of raping and molesting two young girls in Clearfield, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
Last April, a 14-year-old girl reported Hockenberry raped and molested her starting in 2013 and the abuse lasted until 2019.
She also said she witnessed Hockenberry molest another girl while watching a movie.
Two weeks later, the second girl was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield. The girl, who is now 11, said Hockenberry began sexually abusing her when she was five years old whenever no one else was around or asleep. She also gave a similar account of the movie incident as the other victim.
On May 5, Hockenberry was interviewed by police at the Clearfield Borough Police Station and he denied the accusations against him.
Hockenberry is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault-11-years older, and aggravated indecent assault, all of which are felonies of the first degree; indecent assault-victim less than 13-years old, five counts, and endangering the welfare of a child, six counts, corruption of minors, six counts, all of which are felonies of the third degree; and indecent exposure, two counts, misdemeanor of the first degree.
Hockenberry is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
Hockenberry was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.