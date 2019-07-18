A Philipsburg man accused of assault and leading police on a high speed chase waived his right to preliminary hearings before Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.Michael Allen Parkes, 54, of Philipsburg is charged in two separate cases. In the first case he is charged with simple assault and terroristic threats, both of which are misdemeanors of the first degree. In the second case he is charged with aggravated assault, 2nd degree felony; fleeing or eluding police, a 3rd degree felony; DUI; recklessly endangering another person; resisting arrest; flight to avoid apprehension, all three of which are misdemeanors of the second degree; and careless driving and reckless driving, both of which are summaries.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on July 10 at approximately 2 p.m. state police responded to a residence along the Morrisdale Allport Highway for a protection from abuse violation. The victim reported that Parkes came to her residence, grabbed her by the throat and threatened to kill her. Then he allegedly dragged her outside when she was able to break free and call the state police.
State troopers spotted Parkes outside of his vehicle on Empire Road. They attempted to make contact with him but he fled the scene in his vehicle at a high rate of speed.
Troopers pursued but Parkes continued to flee and drive recklessly. His vehicle almost struck a state trooper’s vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed. The chase ended when Parkes crashed on US-322.
Troopers then had to deploy a Taser to subdue and arrest Parkes.
Parkes also smelled of alcohol and an open bottle of rum was found in his vehicle.
Parkes is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by Leanne Nedza of the public defender’s office.