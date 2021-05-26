Willie Ray Hockenberry, 66, of Philipsburg has been charged with raping and molesting two young girls in Clearfield.
According to the criminal complaint, on April 12, a Clearfield woman reported to Clearfield Borough Police that her daughter told her that Hockenberry had sexually abused her when she was younger.
She said the abuse began in 2013 and lasted until 2019.
The next day, the girl was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield.
The girl said Hockenberry molested and raped her on several occasions when he was alone with her. She said Hockenberry told her not to tell her mother about the abuse.
She said the abuse began when she was six or seven and lasted until she was 12 or 13 years old.
She said there was one occasion she was watching a Disney movie with Hockenberry and another girl and saw Hockenberry molest the girl.
On April 26, the second victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center. The girl was 11 years old at the time of the interview.
The girl said Hockenberry began sexually abusing her when she was five years old whenever no one else was around or asleep. She also gave a similar account of the movie incident as the other victim.
On May 5, Brahosky interviewed Hockenberry at the Clearfield Borough Police Station. He said Hockenberry denied the accusations but he said Hockenberry was nervous and appeared to be lying.
Brahosky also asked about an incident that occurred in 1981. In reviewing the file from 1981, Brahosky determined Hockeberry didn’t answer the questions truthfully showing that he has deceptive behavior.
Hockenberry is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault-11-years older, and aggravated indecent assault, all of which are felonies of the first degree; indecent assault-victim less than 13-years old, five counts, and endangering the welfare of a child. six counts, corruption of minors, six counts, all of which are felonies of the third degree; and indecent exposure, two counts, midemeanor of the first degree.
Hockenberry is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.