PHILIPSBURG — James Ryan McClelland, 22, of Philipsburg is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.
McClellan was staying with the girl’s family between Feb. 1 and March 1 at her family’s residence in Boggs Township
During a forensic interview a the Child Advocacy Center on May 14, the victim said McClellan sexually assaulted her on several occasions in a bedroom.
McClellan is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-forcible compulsion, a felony of the first degree; IDSI with a child, a felony of the first degree; two counts of aggravated indecent assault-victim less than 13-years old, a felony of the second degree; two counts of indecent assault-victim less than 13-years old, misdemeanors of the first degree; and four counts of indecent assault-without consent, all of which are misdemeanors of the second degree.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 20 before Magisterial District Judge James Glass.