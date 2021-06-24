A Philipsburg man accused of assaulting state troopers who were arresting him waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Wesley James Knepp, 34, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, felony of the second degree; intentional possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both of which are ungraded misdemeanors and harassment, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 15, two state troopers responded to a domestic incident at the Harbor Inn motel in Philipsburg.
Troopers interviewed the victim and discovered it involved Knepp, who had warrants for his arrest. Troopers then went to Knepp’s room at the Harbor Inn and asked him to step outside.
Knepp then said, “Well I’m not going to jail tonight,” and attempted to turn away from the troopers.
A struggle ensued where Knepp struck and kicked both troopers. Despite multiple commands to stop, Knepp continued to struggle.
A trooper deployed his Tazer but it had little effect, and Knepp continued to struggle and strike the troopers. The troopers were able to control Knepp and he was taken into custody.
Inside Knepp’s room, troopers found methamphetamine in plain sight.
Knepp refused medical treatment and was transported to the Clearfield County Jail where Knepp remains incarcerated in lieu of $40,000 monetary bail.
Knepp represented himself; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Roy Cross III.