HARRISBURG — Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced recently that 91 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the Commonwealth. The men and women represent the 161st graduating cadet class.
The ceremony at the State Police Academy was held outside and included a limited amount of family members. Friends and family were also afforded the opportunity to view the event via live stream on the academy Facebook page and YouTube channel.
“Today we celebrate the dedication and hard work of the men and women obtaining the most important rank, the rank of Trooper,” said Colonel Evanchick. “The first step in their career is complete as they have met the department’s standards of honor, integrity and respect. The duty of providing the finest police services throughout the commonwealth is now bestowed upon them.”
Six cadets received special awards and recognition:
- The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Corey J. Gilroy
- The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Lucious F. Fludd
- The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Linton J. Benitez
- The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Justin C. Funk
- The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Justin A. Dibert
- The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: David A. DeMaria
The graduates have been assigned to the following local stations:
Troop C, DuBois
- Brandon T. Johnston
Troop C, Ridgway
- Jason M. Sypolt
- David P. Ulicne Jr.
Troop G, Rockview
- Spencer Luciano
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit patrooper.com.