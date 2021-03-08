HARRISBURG — In a joint effort to further educate judges, the Pennsylvania Courts have published the first edition of the Pennsylvania Restitution Benchbook to be distributed to all trial judges statewide.
“This Benchbook details the applicable statutes, rules, and case law, and offers perspectives from experienced judges on issues that can arise in restitution cases and provides guidance on common questions surrounding the mandatory nature of restitution,” Chief Justice of Pennsylvania Thomas G. Saylor said. “I am certain it will prove a valuable tool for Pennsylvania judges, and I am grateful to those responsible for its development.”
In response to requests from various victim advocate organizations, the benchbook was developed to assist judges by providing an overview of Pennsylvania law and procedure relating to restitution in both adult and juvenile cases at the various phases of prosecution, while including procedural checklists for judges to reference throughout.
“Restitution for crime victims is meant to repair the harm caused by an offender’s crime and restore the victim, to the extent possible, to their pre-economic status,” PA Office of Victim Advocate Director of Public Policy & Legislation Pennie Hockenberry said. “Often times, the continual enforcement by the judicial bench leads to the only tangible justice that a crime victim receives. This means of restorative justice supports a balanced society where reparation and accountability matter. The Office of Victim Advocate is grateful to the AOPC for their efforts in the creation of the bench book which seeks to standardize this approach across the Commonwealth.”
Superior Court President Judge Jack A. Panella spearheaded the nearly three-year effort, in conjunction with the AOPC Judicial Education Department. President Judge Panella was joined by fellow Superior Court Judges Alice Beck Dubow, Judith Ference Olson and Victor P. Stabile in the development of this comprehensive resource, which was prepared and reviewed by dedicated judges at all level of the judiciary.
“A multitude of complex factors can often come into play for judges as they attempt to fairly and appropriately compensate a victim of crime in any given case,” said President Judge Panella. “It is my hope that this benchbook helps judges through that process and serves not only as an informative resource for their own edification, but also helps to improve the quality of restitution services at the state and county levels.”
The benchbook serves as a concise and practical guide for trial judges as it not only addresses the basic principles and concepts of restitution, but goes into detail examining matters that may be less commonplace – such as how bankruptcy may affect an order of restitution, or how restitution should be addressed in cases where the recipient is either an entity or someone other than the victim themselves.
Resources like this benchbook work to supplement the numerous continuing education programs that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court requires all Pennsylvania jurists to complete each year. While these courses cover an extensive range of judicial topics, recent focuses have included trauma-informed courtrooms and judicial decision making, family law (including divorce and custody) and human trafficking.