Donald Lee Chesnet Jr. of Penfield pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced to serve a minimum of six months and a maximum of one year in state prison yesterday at Colloquy Court by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
Chesnet pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony of the second degree; receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the third degree; and possession of drug paraphernalia, an ungraded misdemeanor.
Chesnet is currently serving a state prison sentence of 18 months to three years for a probation violation. Chesnet asked if his new sentence could be made concurrent to the probation violation so that he wouldn’t have to serve any additional time.
Chesnet’s attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, said Chesnet is nine months into the sentence.
However, Ammeman made the new sentence consecutive to the previous, which means the new sentence won’t start until the previous sentence is completed.
Ammerman also ordered Chesnet to pay $100 in restitution to the victim.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 23, 2016, DuBois-based state police responded to a residence along Woodward Road in Penfield for a reported burglary.
The victim stated that someone entered her unlocked detatched garage, broke into her vehicle and removed $100 cash from her purse that was inside the car.
She said the night before she heard a “thumping” noise coming from the directon of her garage but didn’t think anything of it at the time.
State police didn’t see any forced entry into the garage but the windshield was smashed and there were fingerprints on the driver’s side window.
The fingerprints were collected and it was determined they belonged to Chesnet.
The victim was interviewed again and she said Chesnet was at her residence between six and 10 times in 2016 to shovel snow. But she said he was never inside her garage and he did not have permission to be inside her vehicle.
State police were unable to interview Chesnet until Jan. 26, 2020 when a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation and Chesnet was a passenger in the vehicle.
Chesnet was taken into custody on a bench warrant and was interviewed by state police.
Chesnet said the victim’s name sounded familiar and said he never received a ride from the victim and there is no reason for his fingerprints to be on the window.
Chesnet admitted to entering the garage through the rear door. Once inside he opened the driver’s side door of the vehicle and took $100 from the victim’s purse.
The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.