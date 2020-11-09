James P. Mancuso, 22, of Penfield, who recorded a female without her knowledge and sent it to people using the internet pleaded guilty to invasion of privacy, and was sentenced to jail by by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Sentencing Court.
The invasion of privacy charge is a misdemeanor of the third degree and Ammerman sentenced Mancuso to serve a minimum of 15 days and a maximum of one year minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail, plus one day consecutive probation.
Mancuso was also fined $200 plus costs and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
“I would expect better judgement than this,” Ammerman said to Mancuso. “This is ridiculous.”
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 29, the victim reported she was with a man in a bedroom at a residence along Maple Avenue in DuBois when at some point Mancuso entered the bedroom and recorded and broadcast the couple using “FaceTime,” which is a video teleconferencing software program. He also took pictures of her, and this was done without her consent or knowledge.
The victim said she didn’t know this occurred until after she left the room. She said a friend of hers showed her a naked picture of her engaging in a sex act that Mancuso sent to him.
She said she confronted Mancuso about the pictures and hit him in the face. She said Mancuso then said, “I was going to delete the pics but not now.”
Early the next morning, another friend sent her a message saying Mancuso had sent her a nude picture of her.
Mancuso also pleaded guilty in a separate case to disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and was sentenced to serve one year of probation consecutive to the previous sentence. He was also fined $50 plus cost.
Mancuso was represented by attorney Gregory Sobel of Brookville; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.