Chad Andrew Schwartz, 48, who participated in the hole-in-the-wall drug smuggling scheme at the Clearfield County Jail, was sentenced to 11 months 28 days to two years minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail Monday at Colloquy Court by Judge Paul Cherry.
Schwartz pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy-contraband, a misdemeanor of the first degree. In addition to the jail sentence, Schwartz was fined $300 plus costs and is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without written approval from the probation department. Cherry also made the sentence consecutive to any other prison sentences Schwartz is currently serving.
Schwartz is currently in state prison and his court-appointed attorney, Daniel Nelson of Philipsburg, asked for a county sentence rather than a state sentence. Cherry said Schwartz will likely remain in state prison no matter what he is sentenced to because Schwartz is on state parole — which will likely be revoked due to the guilty plea.
Nelson agreed and said his client acknowledges his role in the scheme and just wants to put this incident behind him as soon as possible.
According to previous articles in The Progress, in February of 2019, Schwartz and Jessica Rae Kyler, 36, and Eric James Kyler, 42, both of Winburne, Justin Allen Jordan, 34, of Clearfield, were involved in the scheme to smuggle the anti-psychotic prescription medication Seroquel through a hole in the wall at the jail.
Schwartz assisted in the scheme by driving Jessica Kyler to the jail and gave her the coat hanger she used to push the drugs through the hole.
With the courthouse on lockdown due to the COVID-19 emergency, Schwartz participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing. Senior Deputy Attorney General Dave Gorman, represented the commonwealth at the hearing.