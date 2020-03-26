A couple accused of endangering the welfare of children waived their right to preliminary hearings yesterday before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 17 at 9:33 p.m. a state police trooper spotted a vehicle driving 12 mph in a 35 mph zone on Riverview Road, Lawrence Township. A traffic stop was initiated and David Lichvar, 37, of Penfield was driving, and Rebecca Shirey, 34, of Clearfield was in the passenger seat. Two young children were in child seats in the back. Lichvar showed signs of intoxication and was administered a field sobriety test, which he failed.
Lichvar then admitted he smoked marijuana about 40 minutes prior.
Shirey was then asked to exit the vehicle to see if she was sober enough to drive. When she exited, Uren detected the odor of marijuana and asked her if she had any. She denied having any marijuana but Lichver said she had a marijuana pipe hidden on her person. She then turned over the pipe to Uren.
Shirey is on probation and was taken into custody and placed in the Clearfield County Jail. Lichvar was also taken into custody and bail was set at $5,000 monetary bail each. Bail was lowered yesterday to $5,000 and both were released.
Both are charged with endangering the welfare of children, felony of the third degree, two counts. Lichaver is also charged with DUI, an ungraded misdemeanor and the summary traffic offense of too slow for conditions. Shirey is also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, an ungraded misdemeanor.