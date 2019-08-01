Jessica Lynn Root, 32, of Osceola Mills, who is accused of selling methamphetamine, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Root is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony, intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both of which are ungraded misdemeanors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on Sept. 26, a confidential informant informed a state trooper with the vice unit that the informant would be able to purchase methamphetamine from Root.
The informant contacted Root by text message and arranged to purchase $80 worth of methamphetamine from Root.
The state trooper then drove the informant to a residence at 308 Mays Street in Osceola Mills. At approximately 6:44 p.m. the informant approached Root who was standing by the doorway of a camper.
Root then walked down the alley entered an apartment at 302 Curtain Street. A short time later she exited the apartment and walked back to the informant, who was by the camper.
The informant then returned to the state trooper’s vehicle and gave him the methamphetamine.
According to the informant, the informant approached Root and gave her the $80. Root then said she would be right back and walked into the apartment. She then came back out and handed the informant the methamphetamine.
Root remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. She was represented by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Dobo.