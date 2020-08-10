An Osceola Mills woman was sentenced to state prison for violating her probation by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Revocation Court.
According to Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue, Chelsea Marie Kephart, 36, was on probation for her 2018 guilty plea of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony. Kephart violated several provisions of her probation including failing to obtain permission to change her address, failing to make monthly payments and using methamphetamine.
According to Lumadue, on Dec. 13 Kephart was released from home detention and on Jan. 29, Kephart failed to report to probation as directed. The probation department contacted Kephart’s mother, with whom she is supposed to be living with, but her mother said she no longer lives there and doesn’t know where she is now.
On March 2, Kephart failed to appear for Revocation Court and a bench warrant was issued.
On July 27, she was picked up on the warrant and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail. On July 28, her probation officer went to the jail to drug test her and she admitted that she had injected methamphetamine and smoked marijuana the day before.
Kephart also owes a balance of $2,050 and she last made a payment in October, Lumadue said.
Kephart’s attorney, Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office, said they admit to the violation and Kephart was willing to accept a state prison sentence as recommended by the probation department.
Kephart apologized to the court for her actions.
Ammerman revoked her probation and sentenced her to serve one to two years in SCI-Muncy.