WOODLAND — An Osceola Mills woman allegedly stabbed a male in the leg Saturday in Bradford Township.
According to the Clearfield-based State Police, at 12:21 a.m. troopers responded to 147 Doe Hill Rd. for a report that that a male was stabbed in the leg.
Troopers entered and saw the male lying in the hallway of the apartment complex. A good Samaritan was applying pressure to a stab wound on his left thigh.
The victim was very uncooperative and claimed the stab wound was an accident and would not give them the name of the female suspect.
The investigation revealed the assailant was allegedly Erika Lyn Ocrotty, 40, of Osceola Mills.
She is charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree; and harassment, a summary offense.