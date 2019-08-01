Gary Joel Klinger Jr., 24, of Osceola Mills, who is accused of selling methamphetamine, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
Klinger is charged with conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, an ungraded felony, and criminal use of a communication facility, a felony of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an undercover state trooper with the vice unit was told by a confidential informant that the informant would be able to purchase methamphetamine from Klinger.
The informant contacted Klinger by text message and arranged to purchase $80 worth of methamphetamine.
The state trooper then drove the informant to the area of Curtain and Martin streets in Osceola Mills at 5:40 p.m. where the informant met Klinger and Randy Lee Potter Jr., 21, of Osceola Mills. The informant provided Potter with the $80 and Potter gave the informant a bag of methamphetamine.
The informant then returned to the state trooper’s vehicle and gave him the drugs.
Klinger is currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary. Klinger was represented by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren Mikesell II.