President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman rejected the motion to lower the bail of an Olanta man accused of assaulting a corrections officer yesterday at Motions Court.
Robert Passmore Jr., 51, is accused of assaulting a corrections officer at the Clearfield County Jail on Nov. 3.
His attorney, Jendi Schwab, asked that his bail be lowered from $10,000 monetary to an unsecured amount so that he could be released from prison. She said he has been in jail since Aug. 4 and is not a flight risk.
However, Duputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said Passmore is violent and has a history of violating his bail. She argued against any reduction of his bail.
“He is a danger to himself and to others,” Lumadue said.
Ammerman agreed and rejected Passmore’s motion to modify bail.
According to a previous article in The Progress, on Nov. 3, Passmore became defiant and began causing a disturbance, to which he was sprayed with pepper spray. Passmore then swung a closed fist at jail staff and struck a sergeant in the face, causing injury.
He was charged with aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony of the second degree; terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree; and harassment, a summary offense.
Passmore was in jail at the time because of an incident in August. Passmore was free on $10,000 monetary supervised bail for a terroristic threats charge filed in July, and on Aug. 12 at 7:50 a.m. Clearfield Borough Police Department was dispatched to McBride Street for a burglary.
An employee of Penn Highlands Clearfield reported that Passmore left the hospital and broke into a home on McBride Street owned by Penn Highlands. Penn Highlands rents the home to a known female who has no ties to Passmore.
Police responded to the scene and found Passmore on the porch with hospital security.
According to hospital security, Passmore left the hospital on foot and kicked in the door of the home and let two dogs outside. Security was able to retrieve the dogs and place them back in the home.
Police attempted to speak with Passmore, but he only mumbled back and said “squatter’s rights.”
It was discovered that Passmore was on probation and on supervised bail, and county probation placed a detainer on Passmore and he was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
While at the jail, Passmore tested positive for methamphetamine MDMA, and admitted to snorting methamphetamine.