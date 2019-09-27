A Clearfield man accused of fleeing from police and bringing methamphetamine into the Clearfield County Jail waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the jail.
James Casey Lockett, 36, of Olanta is charged with contraband-controlled substance, a felony of the second degree, flight to avoid apprehension, a felony of the third degree; fleeing or attempting to elude officer, a misdemeanor of the second degree, intentional use of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, which are ungraded misdemeanors and several summary traffic violations.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on on Sept. 5 at 1:38 a.m., Clearfield-based State Police were on patrol on McCartney Road in Jordan Township when they spotted a Jeep Cherokee that did not have headlights and was using an LED light bar on the grill. Troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the Jeep fled at a high rate of speed on McCartney Road. The Jeep then went onto Keagy Road and drove into a field south of Glen Hope Boulevard in Bigler Township.
The vehicle came to a stop in the field. Locket allegedly got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He ran about 100 yards before troopers caught him and took him into custody.
Lockett said he had a warrant for his arrest for missing a court date on a terroristic threats charge. He was also found with a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine.
He was then taken to the Clearfield County Jail. Prior to entering the jail, he was asked if he had any controlled or contraband substances or items in his person, and Lockett denied.
A short time later an official at the jail contacted troopers and reported Lockett was found with four small plastic bags containing suspected methamphetamine.
Lockett is charged in a second case with receiving stolen property, a felony of the third degree, and summary violations of driving unregistered vehicle, obscured plates, failure to keep right and disregard traffic lane.
According to the affidavit of probable cause on July 17 at 2:25 a.m., Clearfield-based State Police were on patrol on Main Street in Madera when they spotted a truck pulling a four-wheeler on a trailer. The registration plate for the trailer was mounted on the bottom of the left fender, obscuring it from view.
The truck also was not maintaining its lane as it traveled on Belsena Road. The truck then stopped along Belsena Road and troopers initiated a traffic stop.
Troopers ran the VIN number of the four-wheeler and discovered it was reported stolen by Huntingdon-based State Police.
Lockett told police a known female asked him to get rid of the four-wheeler because it was stolen.
Lockett is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary for the first case and $5,000 monetary for the second case for a total of $30,000 monetary.
Assistant District Attorney Jendi Schwab represented the commonwealth; Lockett did not have an attorney and represented himself.