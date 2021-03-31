Douglas Herndon, 50, of Olanta, who is accused of burglarizing his ex-girlfriend’s home, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
Herndon is charged with burglary, a felony of the first degree; criminal trespass-enter structure, a felony of the third degree; disorderly conduct-engage in fighting, a misdemeanor of the third degree; and the summary offenses of harassment and criminal mischief.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 20 at approximately 5:15 a.m. officers Devin Gill and Nicholas Kovalick of the Lawrence Township Police Department responded to an apartment along Park Avenue Extension. The caller reported Herndon came into the residence and started smashing things and tried to beat someone up.
Upon arrival the officers talked to three of the victims, a 28-year-old male, a 23-year-old female, and a 40-year-old female. There was also a two-year-old juvenile male in the apartment. The victims said Herndon had left in his vehicle prior to police arrival.
The 40-year-old female victim told police that Herndon is her ex-boyfriend and she has a Protection From Abuse order against him.
She said he had knocked on her door to return a box that belonged to her. She said she answered the door but told him he wasn’t allowed to come inside.
She said Herndon then pushed her aside, entered her apartment and ran upstairs and began to smash her bedroom door, believing her boyfriend was inside.
Police observed a hole in the bedroom door three to four feet wide. The officers asked the three victims to fill out victim impact forms, and they complied.
Gill performed a Domestic Violence Lethality Assessment screen on the 40-year-old female victim and she was assessed to be in “high danger.”
The 40-year-old female was provided a Pennsylvania Crime Victim’s Packet and police advised her to contact the Crossroads Project immediately.
Herndon was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail where he remains in custody in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
Herndon represented himself at the hearing; Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers represented the commonwealth.