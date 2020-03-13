James Casey Lockett, 36, of Olanta, was recently sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman for threatening to blow up the Children and Youth Services building, theft, fleeing and drug paraphernalia charges.
Lockett pleaded guilty to flight to avoid apprehension, and receiving stolen property, both of which are a felonies of the third degree; terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the second degree; and possession of drug paraphernalia, an ungraded misdemeanor. Ammerman sentenced Lockett to serve a total of six months to two years in state prison.
Lockett represented himself at the sentencing hearing, but attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office acted as standby counsel.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 5, state police responded to a residence in Houtzdale to assist an employee of Children, Youth and Family Services.
The employee was at the home of a female and her young child when Lockett arrived, stepped onto the porch and told the CYS worker, “Don’t worry, the neighbors are going to get theirs.”
He later asked her where the CYS office was located and said “We have to go in and blow the place up, call everyone.”
On June 19, state police received an anonymous call stating Lockett was seen working on his truck in Woodward Towsnhip. Lockett was wanted on a warrant.
State police responded to the scene and located Lockett. Troopers found drug parapheralia in his front pocket.
On July 17, state police spotted Lockett driving a vehicle towing a trailer carrying an ATV. The trailer had a malfunctioning tail light and an obstructed registration plate.
A stop was initiated and troopers discovered the ATV was reported to be stolen.
And on Sept. 5 at 1:38 a.m. state police were on patrol when they noticed a Jeep driving on McCartney Road without headlights and had an LED light bar illuminated.
The troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop but Lockett fled at a high rate of speed. He traveled 2.2 miles before he stopped the vehicle, got out and fled into a field.
State troopers chased him down after approximately 100 yards and placed him in the Clearfield County Jail. Lockett was also found with suspected methamphetamine.