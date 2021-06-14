An Olanta man who broke into a home and assaulted a corrections officer was sentenced to state prison yesterday by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Robert Passmore Jr., 51, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, felony of the third degree, terroristic threats, misdemeanor of the first degree, recklessly endangering another person, two counts, misdemeanors of the second degree; simple assault, misdemeanor of the second degree and was sentenced to serve a total of 16 month to 10 years in state prison by Ammerman.
In addition to the prison sentence, Passmore was ordered to pay a $1 fine plus court costs on each count, was ordered to have no contact with the victims, and complete anger management counseling. He is also prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol, or controlled substances without prior approval from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars.
Passmore was represented by attorney Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.
On Nov. 3, Passmore was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail when he became defiant and began causing a disturbance, to which he was sprayed with pepper spray. Passmore then swung a closed fist at jail staff and struck a sergeant in the face, causing injury.
Passmore was in jail at the time because of an incident in August. Passmore was free on $10,000 monetary supervised bail for a terroristic threats charge filed in July, and on Aug. 12 at 7:50 a.m. Clearfield Borough Police Department were dispatched to McBride Street for a burglary.
An employee of Penn Highlands Clearfield reported that Passmore left the hospital and broke into a home on McBride Street owned by Penn Highlands. Penn Highlands rents the home to a known female who has no ties to Passmore.
Police responded to the scene and found Passmore on the porch with hospital security.
According to hospital security, Passmore left the hospital on foot and kicked in the door of the home and let two dogs outside. Security was able to retrieve the dogs and place them back in the home.
Police attempted to speak with Passmore, but he only mumbled back and said “squatter’s rights.”
It was discovered that Passmore was on probation and on supervised bail, and county probation placed a detainer on Passmore and he was incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
While at the jail, Passmore tested positive for methamphetamine MDMA, and admitted to snorting methamphetamine, according to a previous article in The Progress