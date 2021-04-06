John J. Levanduski, 52, of Richfield, Ohio, who was involved in a DUI crash that killed his brother, Kenneth Levanduski, 64, of Maple Heights, Ohio, in 2018 was sentenced to serve six months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail by president Judge Fredric J. Ammerman Monday at Colloquy Court.
Levanduski pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, a felony of the third degree, and summary charges of disregard traffic lane, careless driving, and fail to use a safety belt.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t come to an agreement on a minimum sentence, leaving all terms of the sentence up to the presiding judge.
Levanduski’s attorney, Brian Manchester of State College, asked Ammerman to spare his client a prison sentence and instead sentence him to probation.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said he is not opposed to the court sentencing Levanduski in the mitigated range, and the commonwealth is leaving the sentence up to the court.
“It is the commonwealth’s duty is to seek justice and not just incarceration,” Sayers said.
Several members of the victim and the defendant’s family testified on Levanduski’s behalf, including the victim’s adult children and brother.
Levanduski also spoke at the hearing and apologized for his actions and said he would live with this for the rest of his life.
“I can’t apologize enough,” Levanduski said.
Ammerman noted the defendant was originally charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of three years in jail, but that charge was withdrawn in the plea agreement and Levanduski has instead has pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and several summary offenses.
Ammerman said the sentencing guidelines for the mitigated range for the homicide by vehicle is restorative sanctions to three months in prison, the standard range is three months to 12 months and the aggravated range is 12 months to 15 months.
Ammerman said he doesn’t believe this case calls for the defendant to be sentenced in the aggravated range.
“I have seen a lot of these types of cases,” Ammerman said. “They are always terrible, they are always sad.”
He said in most cases, if the defendant and the victim do not know each other, the family of the victim wants the defendant punished severely. When the defendant and the victim are related, the family usually lines up and supports the defendant.
In addition to the prison sentence, Ammerman ordered Levanduski to serve two years consecutive probation, pay a fine of $5,000 plus costs, and he is prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or controlled substances without prior permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars. He was also fined $35 plus costs each on the disregard traffic lane and the careless driving charges and $25 for the failure to use seatbelt charge.
According to a story published in The Courier Express, the police were called to a one-vehicle crash with injuries at 11:39 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2018, on state Route 255 (Bennetts Valley Highway), Huston Township, Clearfield County.
Upon arrival to the scene at 11:48 p.m., the police saw a gray 2012 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Ohio registration located off the east side of the road that had struck a tree with its passenger side. As the police approached the vehicle, they saw a man sitting in the passenger seat who was deceased and later identified as Kenneth Levanduski, the affidavit said.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as John Levanduski, was inside the Bennetts Valley Ambulance being prepared to be taken to a landing site to be flown to UPMC Altoona, the affidavit said.
Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder arrived at the scene and pronounced Kenneth Levanduski deceased. The cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma resulting from a motor vehicle crash.
Physical evidence at the scene indicated that Levanduski’s vehicle had been traveling north on Route 255 when it traveled off the east side of the road. After leaving the road, the vehicle continued to travel north off the berm of the road, striking a tree with the front passenger side and spinning clockwise before landing.
Police spoke to a Penfield Vol. Fire Dept. firefighter, who said both occupants were his cousins. He said the two men were hunting earlier that day and had gone to a club and drank several beers.
The firefighter told the police that Kenneth Levanduski had gotten into a disagreement with someone at the club and said he was leaving and going to walk to the camp in Weedville. John Levanduski also reportedly said he was leaving also because he could not let his brother walk to the camp.
Blood tests revealed John Levanduski had a blood alcohol content of 0.136 percent, the legal limit in Pennsylvania is 0.08 percent.