Barbara Belle Carfley, 61, of Curwensville, a nurse who is accused of improperly giving a patient pain medication, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland.
The preliminary hearing was held on Aug. 20 in DuBois.
Carfley was employed as a licensed practical nurse at Christ the King Manor in DuBois and she has been charged by the state Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office with administration, etc. of controlled substance by practitioner — an ungraded felony; possession of a controlled substance — an ungraded misdemeanor; and false/fraudulent material information — an ungraded misdemeanor.
According to a Christ the King Manor representative, Carfley is no longer employed at the nursing home.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 28, a nurse at Christ the King was caring for a patient when the patient asked her to provide her with the as-needed pain medication Oxycodone. The nurse checked the patient’s electronic medical records and discovered the patient’s prescription had expired on April 23. Further investigation showed that Carfley had administered six tablets of the medication after the prescription had expired and none of these instances were documented in the patient’s chart.
The nursing supervisor and the director of nursing were notified, and the remaining nine pills in the package were secured.
On July 9, the AG’s office of the Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control conducted an interview with Carfley, who allegedly admitted to administering the patient with Oxycodone multiple times after the physician’s order had ended.
Carfley is free on $25,000 unsecured bail. She is represented by attorney Frederick Neiswender of Clearfield.