Cory Lee White, 31, of Northern Cambria had his bail revoked and his plea rejected by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman after he tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana in court yesterday.
White was free on $10,000 unsecured bail. He attended Sentencing Court after agreeing to plead guilty to terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and simple assault, also a misdemeanor of the first degree.
However, Ammerman had White drug tested and he came back positive for methamphetamine.
Ammerman then rejected the plea, revoked his bail and put his case back on the trial list.
White is currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 1 at 7 a.m. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a residence along Smith Road in Burnside Township for a domestic incident between a male and a female.
Upon arrival troopers spoke to the female victim who said White had left the scene. She said they had gotten into an argument and he told her he wished she was dead. He then spread dog feces all over her vehicle and threw grass clippings everywhere to make her house look bad because she had it listed for sale.
She said White was abusing methamphetamine and Suboxone, which he does not have a prescription for.
She said earlier that morning they were arguing and White told her she better not go to sleep. The female said she retreated into her residence and tried to close the door but White pushed it open. She said they were screaming at each other when White slapped her across the face, knocking off her glasses. The victim then called the police.
Troopers located White walking down the driveway heading towards the victim’s residence and placed him under arrest. When interviewed White denied hitting the victim and knocking her glasses off.
White said he came into the house to get his belongings and did not listen to the victim when she told him to not come inside.
White also admitted to breaking some vases because the female was pushing him and wouldn’t leave him alone.
The victim was in court yesterday and told Ammerman that White has a severe drug addiction problem.
White is represented by the public defender’s office.