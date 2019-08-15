Michael A. Stokes, 51, of Curwensville who turned violent at a preliminary hearing by assaulting a judge and overturning tables during Centralized Court last week had new charges stemming from the incident filed against him.
Stokes has been charged with aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree; simple assault and resisting arrest, both of which are misdemeanors of the second degree; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree and harassment, a summary offense for the incident.
On Aug. 7, Stokes was in court for a bail hearing at the jail after a woman accused Stokes of assaulting her.
Stokes admitted to assaulting the woman, but became agitated after Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris revoked his unsecured bail and reset it at $25,000 monetary.
Stokes said he couldn’t afford to post bail and said the jail wouldn’t pay for all of his psychiatric medications.
He then overturned a table and pushed Morris.Stokes then overturned another table.
Arresting Clearfield-based State Police Trooper Emerson Miller deployed his Taser, but it didn’t appear to affect Stokes.
Several police officers and troopers then rushed Stokes and took him to the ground and placed him in a jail cell following a brief struggle.
Stokes remains incarcerated in the CCJ on the original $25,000 monetary bail and $5,000 monetary bail for the latest charges.