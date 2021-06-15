The murder trial of Kimberly Sue Williams, 48, of Morrisdale got underway yesterday before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Williams is accused of murdering her disabled husband, Ronald Williams, 49, of Morrisdale on March 14, 2019 and covering it up to make it look like a suicide.
She is charged with murder in the first degree, aggravated assault, voluntary manslaughter, murder of the third degree, involuntary manslaughter, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
In his opening statement, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers argued that Williams was having an affair and killed her husband so she could inherit more than $800,000 in disability money and be with her boyfriend.
He said authorities believed her story until the state police received an email from the victim’s financial advisor, saying he suspected his wife, and that the victim told the advisor that if anything happened to him to insist on getting an autopsy done. The victim also wanted to change his will.
An autopsy was then performed on the victim by pathologist Dr. Harry Kamerow of State College, who determined there were no powder burns on the wound. Therefore, the gun was too far away when it was fired for Ronald Williams to have shot himself.
In the defense opening statement, Williams’ attorney, Steven P. Trialonas, argued that Ronald Williams was disabled due to a stroke six years prior and suffered from mental illness and tragically killed himself.
“Ronald Williams was obsessed with the thought of death,” Trialonas said.
He said authorities did not preserve the crime scene, throwing doubt into their conclusions.
State Police Corporal Robert Straw testified that on March 14 he was dispatched to Elm Street, Morrisdale, for a gunshot victim. Clearfield County dispatch said the victim’s wife reported he had shot himself.
In the bedroom he found the victim sitting upright on a hospital style bed and he had a gun in his right hand, which was on his lap and he had a gunshot wound to the side of his head.
Moshannon Valley EMS EMT Frederick Furguson arrived a few minutes afterward, checked the victim’s pulse but didn’t find any. Trooper Lance Howell also arrived and took pictures of the scene.
He said when he was in the house, Kimberly Sue Williams lying on the floor and was upset and crying.
During cross examination, Trialones asked if he believed Kimberly Sue Williams was acting suspiciously and he said he did not.
Furguson testified that when he checked the pulse on the victim’s neck and both wrists, he was surprised that his body was already cold.
Deputy Coroner Gilbert Stevenson testified he too initially believed Ronald Williams had committed suicide and in his field report, stated he died due to a self inflicted contact gunshot wound to the head. The victim’s body was then released to the Heath Funeral Home of Osceola Mills.
However, he changed his mind later that day after receiving a phone call from Trooper Frederick Burns.
Stevenson also admitted to making some mistakes. On his report he stated the gun slide was not locked but is now saying that it was. He testified that after the gun was fired, the next bullet didn’t load into the chamber properly and was stuck halfway between the magazine and the chamber.
He also said he initally wrote on his report to Kamerow that the victim’s name was Richard Williams, but later faxed over a correction stating his name was Ronald. He said he couldn’t remember if the name was wrong on the reports he sent to the state police.
The trial is expected to last six more days. Kamerow is scheduled to testify this morning, Sayers said.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza was present as Sayers co-counsel at the trial yesterday.