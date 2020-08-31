Authorities are still searching for the vehicle and the dog belonging to murder suspect Anthony Grant Boone, 36, of Richner Hollow Road, Howard.
Boone is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend, Rebecca Solt, 40, of Clearfield, to death with a rifle as she sat on a backyard swing Thursday afternoon along Legion Road in the Hyde section of Clearfield.
Solt died from gunshot wounds to the chest, and the manner of death is homicide, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder.
Boone fled the scene in a vehicle and a manhunt ensued. Authorities received a report that Boone was spotted between Clearfield and Curwensville. Police located him near Hogback Bridge at approximately 2 p.m. Boone shot himself in the chest/shoulder area when police ordered him to drop his rifle, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Authorities are still searching for Boone’s vehicle, described as a light green Subaru Forester that appears to be silver with Pennsylvania plate JTC-5813.
Lead investigator Sgt. Julie Curry of the Lawrence Township Police Department said they believe the vehicle is located somewhere between Clearfield and Curwensville and police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding it, Those who have large properties in these areas are asked to check their properties for the vehicle.
Anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to contact Clearfield County Control at 765-1533.
Boone’s dog is also missing and Curry said they don’t know if Boone let the dog loose, if he left the dog in the vehicle, or if the dog came to any harm.
Boone was seen with a black dog at the time of the shooting, according to a previous article in The Progress.
Boone remains hospitalized in serious condition, Curry said. Police asked The Progress to not publicize where he is being treated because Boone is not permitted to have visitors and they don’t want people showing up at the hospital.
Curry thanked the public for their assistance in the investigation and for their support for the police department.
“We want to extreme gratitude to the public for their diligence and contacting us,” Curry said. “They have been a tremendous help.”