Murder suspect Anthony Grant Boone, 36, of Richner Hollow Road, Howard, who shot himself at Hogback Road bridge near Clearfield-Curwensville Highway on Friday afternoon as police closed in remains in serious condition.
Boone is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend to death as she sat on a backyard swing Thursday afternoon along Legion Road in the Hyde section of Clearfield.
Boone fled the scene in his vehicle along with a dog. A manhunt ensued and police located the still armed Boone Friday afternoon. Instead of surrendering to police, Boone shot himself in the chest/shoulder area.
Boone was initially transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield because weather conditions prohibited State Medevac helicopters to fly.
In a telephone interview with The Progress yesterday afternoon, Chief Douglas Clark of the Lawrence Township Police Department said Boone had surgery, but is remains in serious condition. Clark declined to divulge information regarding where Boone is being treated currently.
As of yesterday, the Lawrence Township Police Department was still searching for Boone’s vehicle, described as a light green Subaru Forester with Pennsylvania plate JTC-5813 that may appear silver. Anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to contact Clearfield County Control at 765-1533
Clark said search parties were also searching for the dog that was with Boone when the incident occurred, but he didn’t know if the dog had been located yet.